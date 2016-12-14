BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Telecommunications company Neustar Inc said on Wednesday it would be taken private by a group led by San Francisco-based private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in a deal valued at about $2.9 billion, including debt.
Under the deal, Neustar's shareholders will get $33.50 per share in cash, representing a 21.2 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board