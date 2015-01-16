Jan 15 Republican Governor Brian Sandoval called
on Thursday for robust investment in education that would be
paid for by tax increases in a state budget that will most
likely contrast with the agendas of Nevada's fiscal
conservatives.
Sandoval, during his State of the State address, outlined
$7.3 billion of general fund spending over two years, a 12
percent increase over the current budget. His proposal included
$882 million in education, a modification to the state's
business license fee, and a permanent tax increase.
The plan offers more funding to early literacy, school
technology, technical career training, and monies to open new
charter schools and to support students in impoverished regions
of the state.
"Today's public education system was largely established in
the 1950s," Sandoval said. "Our students are different, and
their needs are different."
Such an investment would offer a boost to schools across
Nevada, where the high school graduation rate is the
second-lowest in the nation and preschool attendance is the
lowest.
In December, the state warned that gambling and mining tax
revenues had fallen short of projections. That, coupled with
higher-than-expected school enrolment, left Nevada with an
estimated $162 million shortfall.
Moody's Investor Service called the shortfall "a credit
negative step backward at a time when most states are rebuilding
reserves."
To close the gap, Sandoval said he could generate more than
$430 million from a modified business license fee and by making
permanent "sunset taxes" that were set to expire in June.
"It's time we are honest with ourselves - these revenues are
now a part of our comprehensive budget," said Sandoval. "I know
this approach will cause debate. You will all find that there is
no perfect solution."
In November, both houses of the legislature flipped from
Democratic to Republican, offering Sandoval a better opportunity
to streamline his agenda. But his call for higher taxes and
spending will most likely alienate fiscal conservatives in a
state that has historically prided itself on low taxes.
The proposed budget would invest in a hotel and a medical
school at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, as well as
transportation infrastructure, and bonds to build a veterans'
home.
Determined to make Nevada "the most digitally connected
state in the nation," Sandoval announced data center provider
Switch was poised to expand in Northern Nevada and Las Vegas,
bringing $2 billion of investment.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Paul Tait)