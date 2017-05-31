By John L. Smith
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS May 31 A conservative activist was
sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Wednesday for
his role in an armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada in
2014 over the use of government land by ranchers and grazing
fees.
Gerald DeLemus was sentenced in Las Vegas district court to
87 months in prison after pleading guilty last August to
participating in a criminal conspiracy when he traveled from New
Hampshire to join hundreds of armed protesters in Nevada
supporting rancher Cliven Bundy.
Bundy was in a dispute at the time with the federal
government after federal agents seized cattle at his ranch over
unpaid grazing fees. The standoff became a flashpoint for
federal public lands issues in the West.
Bundy and his supporters oppose the U.S. government's
control over millions of acres of public land in the West. He
and multiple co-defendants still face charges stemming from
their roles in the Nevada standoff.
DeLemus had asked in November to withdraw his guilty plea.
He did so after Ammon Bundy, one of the leaders of the Nevada
standoff, was acquitted along with six others for their roles in
the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in
Oregon earlier in 2016.
DeLemus, 62, a former U.S. Marine from Rochester, New
Hampshire, was named a co-chair of a state veterans group
backing then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
REQUEST DENIED
Ruling that DeLemus had failed to display sufficient remorse
for his actions, District Judge Gloria Navarro denied his
request to withdraw his plea and increased DeLemus' culpability
under federal sentencing guidelines, adding up to 16 months to
his sentence. He has already spent 16 months in jail awaiting
sentencing.
DeLemus is being held in Southern Nevada Detention Center
and he has asked that he serve his sentence in a federal
facility close to his home in either Massachusetts or New
Hampshire. There is no parole in the federal system for inmates
sentenced after 1987. DeLemus was also sentenced to three years
of supervised release.
In court on Wednesday, DeLemus tearfully recounted his
reasons for arming himself and heading to Nevada, saying that
Cliven Bundy had told him that the Bureau of Land Management had
snipers focused on his family ranch and he wanted to protect the
Bundy children and grandchildren.
"I just didn’t want that family hurt," he said, adding, "I
love this country. I’ve done everything in my power to serve it
militarily and privately."
DeLemus helped provide security at "Camp Liberty," a space
near the Bundy ranch that was set aside for members and
associates of the militia groups who rallied to join the Bundy
cause, according to court records.
The court heard at the sentencing proceeding that although
DeLemus contended that his intention was to provide protection
for the Bundy family, he also stated in an interview with an
agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation that "We will
stand and we will fight and we will die" if necessary.
The other 17 defendants facing charges connected to the
Nevada standoff were split into three groups late last year. The
trial for the group including Cliven Bundy and two of his sons
is expected to begin in late September. The last group of
defendants will be tried subsequently.
(Reporting by John L. Smith; Editing by Patrick Enright and
Grant McCool)