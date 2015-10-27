Oct 27 Nevada officials on Tuesday ordered the
closure of a cryotherapy center just outside Las Vegas where
police say a worker was found dead last week in a chamber that
exposes a person's body to extremely cold air.
The facility operated by Rejuvenice LLC was ordered closed
because it could not provide proof it had a worker's
compensation insurance policy, said Teri Williams, spokeswoman
for the state Department of Business and Industry.
The move to close the facility just outside the Las Vegas
suburb of Henderson comes a week after Chelsea Ake-Salvacion,
24, was found dead of an apparent accident at the center on Oct.
20.
Ake-Salvacion's death has raised questions about the
regulation of whole-body cryotherapy, which was offered at the
clinic. The treatment has in the past few years become
increasingly popular in the United States, especially with
professional athletes and celebrities.
Supporters of whole-body cryotherapy say it helps with
recovery from injury or intense exercise and can improve mood. A
person walks into a chamber that exposes the body to hypercooled
air with a temperature as low as minus 240 degrees Fahrenheit
(-151 degrees Celsius), while the person's head remains outside.
Ake-Salvacion was discovered dead in a chamber at the
facility by another employee who called police, authorities
said.
Her death, which occurred when she was alone, has been
determined to be accidental and no foul play was involved, said
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer
Michael Rodriguez.
The local coroner is still working to determine
Ake-Salvacion's exact cause and manner of death.
The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration
determined she was using the facility for personal use, Williams
said.
A representative for Rejuvenice did not immediately return a
call or email seeking comment.
It appears the facility was operating without a county
business license, because it had not completed building and fire
inspections, said Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow.
The death is of great concern to the local community, said
Scow, who said the oversight of cryotherapy seems to fall
between different state agencies.
"It appears that there's not a category for that because it
is such a new industry," she said.
Hailey Cap, office manager at Rejuvenice, told the New York
Times nitrous gas used to chill the air in a cryotherapy chamber
can be debilitating.
"I don't know why she would go in there alone," Cap told the
newspaper.
