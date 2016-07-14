Two explosions rocked a small community in rural eastern Nevada on Wednesday night, killing at least one person, authorities said on Thursday.

The circumstances behind the pair of large blasts in the town of Panaca, about 190 miles (300 km) northeast of Las Vegas, were not immediately clear.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was investigating the explosions, said Toni Lytle, a dispatcher for the office who declined to release more details. The sheriff's office confirmed the fatality on its Facebook page.

Nevada television station KVVU-TV, citing the sheriff's office, reported that one of the explosions was from a car bomb and that the dead person may have been the individual responsible for the explosive device.

"Details from the incident last night in Panaca are still emerging, but I am fully committed to helping assist the victims, residents and Lincoln County community as they respond to this shocking event," Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval said in a statement provided to the television station.

