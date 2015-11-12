Nov 11 A JetBlue plane was diverted to
Reno-Tahoe International Airport twice in less than 24 hours for
mechanical problems, an airport official said on Wednesday.
A flight from Boston to San Francisco was diverted to Reno
late on Tuesday night due to a mechanical issue, said airport
spokeswoman Heidi Jared.
"We're a diversion airport for the Bay area - it's not
entirely uncommon for aircraft bound for the Bay area to divert
to Reno," said Jared.
At 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the passengers from the diverted
Airbus A320 were put onto another JetBlue aircraft and continued
to San Francisco, Jared said.
A maintenance company examined the diverted aircraft. It
took off again from the airport late on Wednesday morning,
without passengers, bound for an unknown destination, said
Jared.
But the plane again experienced a mechanical issue and
returned shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was still at the
Reno airport on Wednesday night, Jared said.
A spokesperson for JetBlue was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Michael Perry)