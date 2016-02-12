BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Feb 12 Nevada's three-member Public Utilities Commission on Friday voted unanimously to phase in new net energy metering rates over 12 years for all customers, including those who installed solar panels before the new rates were implemented, a spokeswoman for rooftop solar company SunRun , Lauren Randall, said. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing