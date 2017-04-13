By John L. Smith
| LAS VEGAS, April 13
LAS VEGAS, April 13 A jury is due to begin
deliberations after closing arguments conclude on Thursday in
the trial of six men accused of acting as gunmen for cattle
rancher Cliven Bundy in a tense 2014 standoff with federal law
enforcement officers.
The six defendants are the first of 17 people to go on trial
on charges related to the standoff at Bundy's property near
Bunkerville, 75 miles (120 km) northeast of Las Vegas, in a case
that has come to symbolize tensions in the U.S. West over the
federal ownership of land that ranchers use to graze cattle.
The defendants were among hundreds who traveled to the ranch
to stand up for Bundy, whose refusal to pay $1 million in
grazing fees for running his cattle on federal land had become a
cause celebre on the political right.
Bundy and two of his sons are defendants in the second of
three scheduled federal trials later this year.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberation as early as
Thursday afternoon after closing arguments for the defendants
are completed.
Gregory Burleson, O. Scott Drexler, Todd Engel, Ricky
Lovelien, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart are charged with
conspiracy against the government, conspiracy to impede a
federal officer, assault, threatening and obstruction of
justice.
They are also charged with extortion, interstate travel in
aid of extortion and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
During the eight-week trial, defense attorneys have
described their clients as patriotic citizens who learned from
social media and the internet of federal efforts to remove
Bundy’s cattle from federal public lands.
Lawyers for the defendants said in their closing arguments
on Wednesday that the men did not pose a threat but were simply
backing Bundy in a dispute over the government's land-use
policy.
Prosecutors, however, have claimed the men were willing to
use “armed force, threats and intimidation” to enforce Bundy’s
desire to see his impounded cattle returned.
“They thought they were going to die out there for simply
carrying out their duties,” Assistant United States Attorney
Nicholas Dickinson said during closing arguments on Wednesday in
reference to the outgunned Bureau of Land Management rangers and
National Park Service officers who were assigned to provide
security for a court-ordered roundup of Bundy’s cattle.
The trial in U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro’s courtroom
made use of voluminous audio, video and still photography that
captured the drama, which ended peacefully.
(Reporting by John L. Smith in Las Vegas; Editing by Brendan
O'Brien and Tom Heneghan)