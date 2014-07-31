July 31 New Britain Palm Oil Ltd :
* Proposed divestment of Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad's equity
interest
* Today received written correspondence from Kulim's legal
advisers informing company of Kulim's desire to divest its
entire equity interest in NBPOL
* Kulim's board of directors has selected Sime Darby Berhad
as preferred bidder
* Has not been informed as to proposed terms of transaction
between Kulim and Sime Darby
* Not known whether it will result in a change of control of
co or a formal takeover offer for all or part of co
* Has appointed law firm Ashurst PNG as legal counsel to
company. Accounting firm BDO has been appointed as independent
adviser
* Intends to establish an independent board committee to
ensure that best possible outcome is obtained
