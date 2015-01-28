BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 28 Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd , the world's top oil palm planter by land size, said on Wednesday it had obtained the European Commission's approval to buy New Britain Palm Oil Ltd for about $1.74 billion.
Sime Darby said in a stock exchange filing the clearance was obtained on Tuesday. The company had announced in October the proposed acquisition with a view to adding high yielding plantations that can immediately boost its earnings.
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago