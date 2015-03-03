UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, the plantation arm of Malaysia's conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd , has completed $1.7 billion acquisition of Papua New Guinea-based New Britain Palm Oil Ltd (NBPOL), the company said on late Monday.
The move will add 135,000 hectares of land to Sime Darby Plantation's total land bank to almost one million hectares spread out over five countries, according to a statement.
"As a well-managed company with an experienced management team, NBPOL will immediately contribute to the bottom line of Sime Darby Plantation," Sime Darby Plantation's managing director Franki Anthony Dass said.
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.