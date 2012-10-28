Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave his cabinet an overdue facelift on Sunday, bringing in younger ministers in a bid to breathe new life into his aged, scandal-tainted government ahead of state and Lok Sabha elections.
NEW CABINET MINISTERS
K Rahman Khan: Minority Affairs
Ajay Maken: Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation
Harish Rawat: Water Resources
Dinsha J Patel: Mines
Ashwani Kumar: Law & Justice
Chandresh Kumari Katoch: Culture
MM Pallam Raju: Human Resource Development
EXISTING CABINET MINISTERS WITH NEW ROLES
Salman Khurshid: External Affairs
Pawan Kumar Bansal: Railways
M Veerappa Moily: Petroleum & Natural Gas
Vayalar Ravi: Overseas Indian Affairs
Mallikarjun Kharge: Labour and Employment
Kapil Sibal: Communications & Information Technology*
S Jaipal Reddy: Science & Technology and Earth Sciences
(*Kapil Sibal was earlier in charge of both Communications & IT and HRD ministry)
MoS WITH INDEPENDENT CHARGE
Manish Tewari: Information & Broadcasting
Sachin Pilot: Corporate Affairs
Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia: Power
K Chiranjeevi: Tourism
MINISTER OF STATE
Dr. Kruparani Killi: Communications & Information Technology
Ranee Narah: Tribal Affairs
Deepa Dasmunsi: Urban Development
KJ Surya Prakash Reddy: Railways
Sathyanarayana Sarvey: Road Transport & Highways
Shashi Tharoor: Human Resource Development
Tariq Anwar: Agriculture & Food Processing Industries
Suresh Kodikunnil - Labour and Employment
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Railways
A.H. Khan Chowdhury - Health and Family Welfare
Ninong Ering - Minority Affairs
Porika Balram Naik - Social Justice and Empowerment
Lalchand Kataria - Defence
(Source: India government website. For a complete and comprehensive list, please click india.gov.in/govt/cabinet.php)