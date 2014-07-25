BRIEF-Eildon Capital advances $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility funding
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
July 25 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit up about 60 percent y/y versus net profit of 2.19 billion yuan ($353.74 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rEXoal
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1910 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Advanced funding to a $6.4 mln first mortgage loan facility to facilitate acquisition of a development site in Coburg, Melbourne
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 41.36 percent to 60.9 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (153.5 million yuan)