SHANGHAI Nov 16 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial
, has received regulatory approval for the Shanghai leg
of its planned $2.6 billion Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing,
local media reported on Wednesday.
In a widely expected move, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) has given its nod to China's third-biggest
life insurer's plans to sell up to 158.54 million shares in
Shanghai, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing
sources.
The CSRC, which is expected to announce the
outcome of its review later on Wednesday, was not immediately
available for comment.
The company, controlled by Central Huijin, a unit
of China's sovereign wealth fund, did not give a fundraising
target but a source with direct knowledge of the matter has said
the firm is aiming to raise about 6 billion yuan ($945.4
million) in Shanghai and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong.
The insurer plans to sell as many as 358.4 million shares in
Hong Kong, with an option to expand it by another 15 percent,
according to a draft prospectus.
Companies in Greater China are lining up to sell shares in
initial public offerings in coming months, braving jittery
markets with deals worth more than $10 billion in total, as they
take advantage of the steep market rebound in the past month.
New China Life said it would use the IPO proceeds to
replenish capital, as it has not met the regulator's
requirements on adequacy ratios.
The company, which competes with bigger rivals China Life
and Ping An Insurance ,
posted a 15 percent drop in net profit last year, as Chinese
insurers suffer from rising competition and a volatile stock
market.
New China Life has lined up a number of cornerstone
investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing
the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication reported last month.
China International Capital Corp and UBS Securities are the
lead underwriters of the IPO.
($1 = 6.347 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)