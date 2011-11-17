(Broadens distribution)
SHANGHAI Nov 17 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial
, has received regulatory approval for the Shanghai leg
of its planned $2.6 billion Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing.
In a widely expected move, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) said it had given the nod to China's
third-biggest life insurer's plans to sell up to 158.54 million
shares in Shanghai.
The CSRC made the announcement on its website late
on Wednesday, without elaborating.
The company, controlled by Central Huijin, a unit of China's
sovereign wealth fund, did not give a fundraising target but a
source with direct knowledge of the matter has said the firm is
aiming to raise about 6 billion yuan ($945.4 million) in
Shanghai and 10 billion yuan in Hong Kong.
The insurer plans to sell as many as 358.4 million shares in
Hong Kong, with an option to expand it by another 15 percent,
according to a draft prospectus.
Companies in Greater China are lining up to sell shares in
initial public offerings in coming months, braving jittery
markets with deals worth more than $10 billion in total, as they
take advantage of a steep market rebound in the past month.
New China Life said it would use the IPO proceeds to
replenish capital, as it had not met regulatory requirements on
adequacy ratios.
The company, which competes with bigger rivals China Life
and Ping An Insurance ,
posted a 15 percent drop in net profit last year, as Chinese
insurers suffered from rising competition and a volatile stock
market.
New China Life has lined up a number of cornerstone
investors for the deal and was planning to start premarketing
the deal once regulatory approvals were granted, IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication reported last month.
China International Capital Corp and UBS Securities are the
lead underwriters of the IPO.
($1 = 6.347 yuan)
