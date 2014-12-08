Dec 8 Standard & Poor's ratings services upgraded its outlook on New Hampshire to stable from negative, citing reduced financial risk to the state after a settlement with most of the hospitals in a lawsuit involving Medicaid-related taxes.

Standard & Poor's also affirmed the 'AA' long-term rating on New Hampshire's general obligation bonds.

Although the state faces a potential revenue loss due to lawsuits over the constitutionality of the Medicaid enhancement tax (MET), the hospitals have agreed not to seek refunds for previous tax payments, Standard & Poor's said on Monday. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)