Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
Aug 19 New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd
* Says gets National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors' approval to issue 1 billion yuan(162.85 million US dollar) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Yt8XFD
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, April 21 The European Commission is to propose making cars, trucks, buses and vans pay higher road toll charges the more CO2 they emit as it seeks to cut road transport's carbon footprint, two EU officials said.