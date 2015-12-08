BRIEF-Dexus Property says qtrly occupancy (by income) increased to 96.7%
* Reiterates market guidance for 12 months ending 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Dec 8 U.S. grains and energy merchant Lansing Trade Group LLC sold a 20 percent stake of its business to Chinese animal feed maker and meat processor New Hope Liuhe Co, a Lansing official said on Tuesday.
The cash deal closed on Friday, said Lansing Trade Group executive vice president Tom Carew, who declined to provide financial terms.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Congress, bitterly divided for years along party lines, may be mapping a bipartisan path forward that skirts around President Donald Trump when he refuses to engage constructively with lawmakers, Democrats and some lobbyists said on Monday.