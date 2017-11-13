FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after $1.5 billion IPO
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Technology
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Draft statement skips over Rohingya crisis
ASEAN Summit
Draft statement skips over Rohingya crisis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 13, 2017 / 4:53 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after $1.5 billion IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - State-run New India Assurance Co Ltd’s (THEE.NS) shares fell as much as 10 percent on their trading debut on Monday, following an initial public offering (IPO) that saw the government and company raise a combined 96 billion rupees ($1.47 billion).

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Analysts had expected a weak opening for the top Indian non-life insurer as demand for the issue was only 1.2 times the number of shares on offer, indicating relatively low interest in what has been a record year for IPOs in the country.

By 0430 GMT, New India Assurance shares were trading down 9.4 percent at 724.85 rupees compared with an IPO issue price of 800 rupees. The benchmark Nifty 50 share price index .NSEI was down 0.3 percent.

($1 = 65.2850 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati BhatEditing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.