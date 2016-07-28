July 28 Atlantic City, New Jersey's gambling
hub, will make its $3.4 million debt service payment due Aug. 1,
Mayor Don Guardian said on Thursday amid concerns over whether
the cash-strapped city would default.
In legislation signed by Governor Chris Christie in May, the
state committed to helping the city by providing a bridge loan
while local officials devise a financial recovery plan by
November, or else face state takeover.
But that loan still has not been finalized, leading to fears
that the city would not be able to make its August payment on
general obligation bonds issued in 2011 and 2012.
Moody's Investors Service warned on Wednesday that without
the loan, "a default would likely set off a series of missed
debt payments and revive the prospect of the city filing for
bankruptcy, or pursuing debt restructuring outside bankruptcy."
The city and state agreed on a $74 million loan. But terms
have not been announced and there has been no final agreement,
Moody's said.
Even so, the city will make its payroll on Friday "and plans
to also make the August 1st debt payment" on Monday, Guardian
said in a statement.
"We anticipate that the bridge loan agreement with the state
will be completed in short order and the funding required by the
act will be put in place to cover operational expenses of the
city," the statement said.
The city owes bondholders an additional $18.6 million for
the rest of this year, with the biggest payment of $9.4 million
due in November, according to Moody's.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York)