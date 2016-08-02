(Adds mayor comment, details of loan)
By Hilary Russ
Aug 2 New Jersey's fiscally distressed gambling
hub Atlantic City has made its scheduled $3.475 million debt
service payments, Mayor Don Guardian said on Tuesday, avoiding
what could have been the first default in the state since the
Great Depression.
The payments were made on their Monday due date, Guardian
said in a statement, even though the city has not yet received
money from a $73 million bridge loan agreement with the state.
Moody's Investors Service warned last week that the city
would likely default unless it received the loan. The loan,
which at the time of Moody's warning had not yet been finalized,
is part of a bailout package that will also allow the state to
move to take over operations if the city fails to craft an
acceptable financial recovery plan by early November.
Roughly $3 million of insured 2012 general obligation
refunding bonds came due on Monday, along with interest on some
of those bonds and other general obligation bonds issued in
2011, according to Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board
records.
The city also nearly defaulted in May after almost running
out of cash and just before lawmakers passed the bailout
package.
"We have worked hard over the past two years to keep
Atlantic City operating despite difficult economic conditions,"
Guardian said in a statement.
The city, which has seen its property tax base eroded from
increased gambling competition in neighboring states, had been
trying to lessen the "extremely overreaching" restrictions on
the state loan, he said.
In the end, the city still had to agree to several
stipulations, including dismissing a city lawsuit against the
state, reporting weekly to the state and dissolving the city's
water utility by Sept. 15, Guardian said.
The city does not technically own that asset, but the city
council can move to dissolve the authority that governs it and
then either sell it or bring it under direct city control.
