NEW YORK, Sept 9 As other companies abandon the
New Jersey gambling hub of Atlantic City, MGM Resorts
International could learn on Wednesday whether it will be
allowed to re-enter the market as regulators review an old
business deal that prompted the company effectively to pull out.
The company asked New Jersey gaming regulators for
permission to reclaim its 50 percent stake in the Borgata Hotel
Casino and Spa, one of the best-performing casinos in a city
full of recent failures.
The state's Casino Control Commission is considering MGM's
request at a meeting on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Corp.
owns the other 50 percent and has effectively controlled the
Borgata for several years. The Borgata and MGM did not return
calls seeking comment on Tuesday.
Winning approval would provide resolution to a years-long
saga that started when MGM pulled up stakes because of New
Jersey's concerns that MGM business partner Pansy Ho, a
Macau-based gambling magnate and Hong Kong's richest woman, was
an unsuitable partner.
In 2005, New Jersey's gaming enforcement division began
investigating MGM's affiliation with Ho, whose father built a
gambling empire in the southern Chinese territory. MGM had a
joint venture in Macau with Ho.
Before New Jersey reached any findings in its investigation
into Ho's suitability, MGM pulled out, putting its 50 percent
Borgata ownership into a fund controlled by a trustee, who was
supposed to sell the interest if MGM didn't find buyers.
But MGM received an extension, and then a hold, on plans to
sell its interest controlled by the fund. In the meantime, its
joint venture with Ho went public in 2011, leaving MGM with a
majority stake of 51 percent and Ho with a smaller slice.
Its request to re-enter Atlantic City prompted state gaming
regulators to reopen their investigation, the results of which
are expected to be introduced as evidence in Wednesday's
hearing, a casino commission spokesman said.
Three Atlantic City casinos have closed this year and a
fourth, Trump Plaza, is closing next week. On Tuesday, Trump
Entertainment Resorts Inc. filed for bankruptcy,
saying that its other casino, the Trump Taj Mahal, could also
close in November if it can't cut expenses and reach a deal with
its largest union.
So far eight casinos, including Trump Taj Mahal, remain
standing this year. Borgata did better than the rest over the
most recent quarter, when it posted net income of about $8.8
million.
The Borgata also said in federal regulatory filings that it
leads New Jersey's newly legalized online gambling market with a
28.4 percent share of the market for the first half of 2014. It
also claims more than a quarter of the city's land-based table
games market.
