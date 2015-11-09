Nov 9 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoed
a legislative package aimed at rescuing Atlantic City, the
state's troubled gambling hub, just before a deadline to act on
Monday.
The city's budget for fiscal 2015, which ends on Dec. 31,
depends on at least $33.5 million in redirected casino revenues
that would have flowed to the city if Christie had signed the
bills.
The Democrat-led legislature passed the package in June, but
Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, did not act
all summer. His deadline to veto or approve the bills was a
quorum call scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly on
Monday.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)