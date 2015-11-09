Nov 9 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoed a legislative package aimed at rescuing Atlantic City, the state's troubled gambling hub, just before a deadline to act on Monday.

The city's budget for fiscal 2015, which ends on Dec. 31, depends on at least $33.5 million in redirected casino revenues that would have flowed to the city if Christie had signed the bills.

The Democrat-led legislature passed the package in June, but Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, did not act all summer. His deadline to veto or approve the bills was a quorum call scheduled for 1 p.m. in the state Assembly on Monday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)