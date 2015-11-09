(Adds Christie's proposed changes, Sweeney-Christie statement,
Mazzeo, mayor's spokesman)
By Hilary Russ
Nov 9 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie vetoed
a legislative package aimed at rescuing Atlantic City, the
state's troubled gambling hub, just before a deadline to act on
Monday.
The city's budget for fiscal 2015, which ends on Dec. 31,
depends on at least $33.5 million in redirected casino revenue
that would have flowed to the city if Christie had signed the
bills.
It was unclear what impact the vetoes would have on the
city's budget. Christie, a Republican presidential candidate,
signed one bill providing more state aid for Atlantic City
schools.
Christie's so-called conditional vetoes on three of the
bills allow lawmakers to adopt his suggested changes and send
them back for his signature. A spokesman for Mayor Don Guardian
said the mayor would reserve comment until he reviewed the
governor's recommendations.
After initially criticizing the vetoes, Senate President
Steve Sweeney released a statement with Christie later on Monday
saying they "agreed to immediately sit down together, with
consultation of interested parties, to construct a final and
fast resolution path for Atlantic City."
The Democratic-led legislature passed the five-bill package
in June, but Christie did not act all summer.
"It's incredibly unfortunate the governor chose to let these
bills sit on his desk for months while he panders to voters
across the country," the bills' sponsor, Democratic Assemblyman
Vince Mazzeo said in a statement.
The city has lost its monopoly on U.S. East Coast gambling
as neighboring states allow more casinos. The competition
eviscerated Atlantic City's property tax base as casino values
dwindled.
Christie said in his veto message that the bills "fail to
recognize the true path to economic revitalization and fiscal
stability" and that some provisions "simply shift resources to
the city without requiring accountability."
In one of the main bills, Christie wants the state, not the
city, to have control over $30 million of casino payments to the
city in lieu of taxes this year and next year. The state could
withhold that funding if the city does not agree to certain
changes under a financial recovery plan, according to Christie's
proposal.
Until state lawmakers revise that main bill in a way
palatable to Christie, the city also will not get the $33.5
million in redirected casino revenues for this year's budget.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Peter Cooney)