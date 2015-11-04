Nov 4 Atlantic City, New Jersey's struggling
gambling hub, avoided another credit downgrade, but the pressure
continues as the city awaits revenue and an updated report from
its emergency manager, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Wednesday.
The Wall Street credit rating agency cut the city's bond
rating three notches deeper into junk territory to 'B' on Aug.
3. At the same time, S&P put Atlantic City on negative watch,
meaning that it could be downgraded again by the end of the
90-day watch period.
On Wednesday, S&P decided instead to extend the watch period
for another 60 days.
S&P is still waiting for an update from Kevin Lavin, the
emergency manager appointed by Governor Chris Christie in
February. Lavin has only released one report so far, in March.
It also waits to see whether the city will get $33.5 million
in redirected casino tax revenue needed for the fiscal 2015
budget year, which ends on Dec. 31.
State lawmakers approved a package of legislation in June
that include that revenue, but Christie has not signed the
bills.
Even if it does not receive the additional revenue, the city
will be able to make its $11 million debt service payment in
December, S&P noted.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)