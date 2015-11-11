Nov 11 One person was killed and 15 people were
injured in an apparent natural gas explosion that flattened a
New Jersey home and forced the evacuation of several surrounding
buildings on Wednesday, officials said.
Fire officials received a call about a blast just after 8
a.m. local time at a residence in the city of Elizabeth, about
six miles southwest of Newark, Mayor Christian Bollwage told
reporters.
First responders rescued 14 people from the home, which
caught fire after the explosion on its second floor, and one man
escaped on his own, Bollwage said.
All of the occupants were taken to area hospitals, two with
critical injuries, Bollwage said.
"Some (occupants) were actually still sleeping at the time
of the explosion," he said.
At least six buildings surrounding the home, which was
reduced to rubble in the blast and fire, were evacuated. Several
of those buildings were severely damaged in the incident and
will be torn down, Bollwage said.
Employees of Elizabethtown Gas, which provides natural gas
to the home, were on the scene inspecting gas lines, said
company spokesman Duane Bourne. Bourne said no gas leaks were
found. "We're still investigating," Bourne said.
Elizabethtown Gas is a subsidiary of AGL Resources Inc
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by David Gregorio)