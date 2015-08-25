Aug 25 The New Jersey Economic Development Authority on Tuesday sold $2.2 billion in bonds in a bid to finance construction of new school facilities and to refund debts, according to the pricing scale released by underwriters.

Yields topped out at 5.10 percent for bonds due in 2040 with a 5.25 percent coupon.

The offering consisted of $1.75 billion of tax-exempt bonds and $442 million of federally taxable bonds.

Bonds were rated A-minus with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and by Fitch Ratings. Moody's rated the deal A3 with a negative outlook. Bank of America Merrill Lynch managed the deal.

New Jersey has suffered nine downgrades during Governor Chris Christie's tenure and is at risk of another because of its underfunded public pensions and financial weakness.

Christie is seeking the Republican Party's nomination in the 2016 presidential race.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is one of the state's biggest public debt issuers. (Reporting by Rory Carroll and Robin Respaut; Editing by Leslie Adler)