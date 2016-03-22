By Hilary Russ
| March 22
March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
revised its outlook on New Jersey debt to negative from stable
on Tuesday because of public pension problems, the day before
the state's next bond sale.
The state retirement system is as underfunded as it has ever
been, bond documents showed last week, with its aggregate funded
ratio for the state portion of all pension plans at just 48.6
percent.
S&P's change in outlook "reflects our view of the
significant long-term pressures the state is under related to
its postemployment benefits and the potential for New Jersey's
situation to worsen over the next year or two based on
current litigation and proposed legislation," S&P analyst John
Sugden said in a report.
"It also reflects weakened pension funded levels due to
pension underfunding and lower-than-assumed rates of return," he
said.
S&P affirmed its 'A' rating on New Jersey general obligation
bonds. The state plans to sell $141.7 million of GO bonds on
Wednesday.
The same day, the New Jersey Building Authority also plans
to issue $96.7 million of state building revenue refunding
bonds, which S&P rated 'A-' with a negative outlook.
S&P also affirmed its 'A-' rating on other
appropriation-backed debt and its 'BBB' rating on New Jersey's
moral obligation debt.
For the outlook to return to positive, S&P said, New Jersey
would have to implement additional pension reforms or
demonstrate a "significant and sustainable funding commitment to
the state's pensions" after years of continual underfunding that
stretch back before Governor Chris Christie's administration.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)