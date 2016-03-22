March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on New Jersey debt to negative from stable on Tuesday because of public pension problems, the day before the state's next bond sale.

The state retirement system is as underfunded as it has ever been, bond documents showed last week, with its aggregate funded ratio for the state portion of all pension plans at just 48.6 percent.

S&P's change in outlook "reflects our view of the significant long-term pressures the state is under related to its postemployment benefits and the potential for New Jersey's situation to worsen over the next year or two based on current litigation and proposed legislation," S&P analyst John Sugden said in a report.

"It also reflects weakened pension funded levels due to pension underfunding and lower-than-assumed rates of return," he said.

S&P affirmed its 'A' rating on New Jersey general obligation bonds. The state plans to sell $141.7 million of GO bonds on Wednesday.

The same day, the New Jersey Building Authority also plans to issue $96.7 million of state building revenue refunding bonds, which S&P rated 'A-' with a negative outlook.

S&P also affirmed its 'A-' rating on other appropriation-backed debt and its 'BBB' rating on New Jersey's moral obligation debt.

For the outlook to return to positive, S&P said, New Jersey would have to implement additional pension reforms or demonstrate a "significant and sustainable funding commitment to the state's pensions" after years of continual underfunding that stretch back before Governor Chris Christie's administration. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)