NEW YORK, March 23 New Jersey priced two bond deals on Wednesday at wide spreads consistent with where its debt has been trading, despite mounting credit pressure from its woefully underfunded public pension systems.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on New Jersey debt to negative from stable the day before the offering, reflecting long-term pension pressure from years of underfunding that have left the state's retirement system in its worst shape ever.

The state's planned $141.7 million general obligation refunding deal was downsized to $131.3 million on Wednesday. It priced with a true interest cost of 2.196 percent and an average life of just over five years, said New Jersey Treasury Department spokesman Joseph Perone.

The level was about 74 basis points over comparable single-A rated municipal debt and 108 basis points over top-rated paper in the broader market on Wednesday, according to Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit.

In a separate deal that was nine times oversubscribed, the state's $97.6 million of building authority revenue refunding bonds priced with a top yield of 4.10 percent for bonds maturing in 2030 with a 4 percent coupon.

That credit spread is 135 basis points over other single-A muni bonds and 192 basis points over top-rated munis, MMD data showed. Wide spreads reflect the increased yield investors demand to compensate for buying riskier paper.

Five tranches of building authority bonds were insured, with the 2029 maturity, wrapped by Build America Mutual Assurance Co., yielding 3.43 percent on a 5 percent coupon.

"Given the limited supply of GO bonds and the longer maturity schedule on the (building authority) sale, investors gravitated to the (building authority) bonds because of the higher yield, which was fully in keeping with our expectations," Perone said.

New Jersey's credit spreads have widened since Governor Chris Christie took office in January 2010, when the spread on the state's 10-year bonds was about 25 basis points. Now, it is about 90 basis points.

New Jersey is a high enough grade and trades often enough that people know where the market for its paper is, said Curtis Erickson of Mesirow Financial's high-yield securities group in San Francisco.

The deals priced "very much in line" with where they have been trading in the secondary market, he said.

"It just gives people a little more comfort that the current secondary market is reflective of demand for the paper," Erickson said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)