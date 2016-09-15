By Hilary Russ
LYNDHURST, N.J., Sept 15 New Jersey re-affirmed
its support on Thursday for a $1.15 billion municipal bond deal
to finish building a long-stalled mega-mall and entertainment
complex after a lawsuit challenged the use of such tax-exempt
public financing.
The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) voted
to issue the bonds despite the pending litigation. The unrated
bonds are expected to carry a top interest rate of 7 percent and
be sold to the market by the Wisconsin Public Finance Authority
through Goldman Sachs, project developer Triple Five Group of
Companies told Reuters.
Proceeds will fund construction of the $2.7 billion American
Dream project in New Jersey's Meadowlands Sports Complex in East
Rutherford.
The mall has had an arduous slog. Previous developers broke
ground 12 years ago and Governor Chris Christie in 2011 said
that with its multicolored facade, it was "by far the ugliest
damn building in New Jersey, and maybe America."
Now planned for the site are a water park, indoor ski slope,
performing arts center, ice rink, aquarium and an 8.5-acre
Nickelodeon indoor theme park.
New Jersey taxpayers will not be on the hook for the debt.
Repayment falls entirely to Canada-based Triple Five, which owns
the two biggest North American malls, Mall of America and West
Edmonton Mall.
American Dream could create nearly 20,000 on and off-site
short-term jobs, 6,000 permanent jobs and millions of dollars of
economic activity, the developer has said.
"The project cannot and will not proceed now or likely ever"
unless the bonds are issued soon, Tony Armlin, Triple Five's
senior vice president of development and construction testified.
The project and the financing have plenty of critics. New
Jersey Sierra Club representative Toni Granato said taxes would
pay off bondholders instead of going into state coffers at a
time when New Jersey cannot even properly fund its
infrastructure.
Bruno Tedeschi, who represents the New Jersey Alliance for
Fiscal Integrity, which sued to stop the financing, told board
members the project had "dubious public value" and is only
receiving support because it is "too big to fail."
The group also questioned why a Wisconsin entity is
involved.
Armlin told Reuters the Wisconsin authority "provides the
most efficient and cost effective means of bringing the bonds
quickly to market." A date for the sale has not been set.
Some of the bonds will be repaid with payments in lieu of
taxes made to East Rutherford, which will also get some of those
revenues. The remainder will be repaid with state grants based
on sales taxes generated from the property.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)