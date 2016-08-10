NEW YORK Aug 10 A former aide to Chris Christie
said in a text message that the New Jersey governor "flat out
lied" when he said senior staff members were not involved in the
"Bridgegate" scandal in 2013, according to a court filing on
Wednesday.
The new details were revealed in a document filed in New
Jersey federal court by Bill Baroni, former deputy executive
director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who
is one of two former Christie allies facing criminal charges in
the case.
Speculation has persisted for years about whether Christie
or members of his staff were aware of the alleged plot to close
two New York City-bound lanes at the George Washington Bridge in
Fort Lee as retribution against the town's mayor, who had
refused to back Christie's re-election campaign.
Christie addressed the controversy at a Dec. 13, 2013, news
conference, a day after the state legislature issued several
subpoenas in its investigation of the lane closures.
"I've made it very clear to everybody on my senior staff
that if anyone had any knowledge about this that they needed to
come forward to me and tell me about it, and they've all assured
me that they don't," Christie said at the time.
Christina Renna, former director of Christie's
intergovernmental affairs office, immediately sent a text
message to Peter Sheridan, a member of Christie's re-election
campaign, according to the filing.
"Are you listening? He just flat out lied about senior staff
and Stepien not being involved," her first text said, referring
to Bill Stepien, who managed Christie's two gubernatorial
campaigns.
In a subsequent text, Renna said "it could be bad" if emails
were later uncovered through a subpoena or court discovery.
Christie's office did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. The governor, who has not been accused of
wrongdoing, has denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme.
Renna, now vice president of the Chamber of Commerce
Southern New Jersey, and Sheridan, who is working for the state
Republican Party, also did not immediately respond.
Stepien could not immediately be reached for comment.
Jury selection will begin Sept. 12 for Baroni and Bridget
Kelly, Christie's former deputy chief of staff, who face charges
including conspiracy and fraud. Another former Port Authority
official, David Wildstein, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating
with federal prosecutors.
The details of the texts came in a filing by Baroni's
lawyers seeking to exclude certain evidence from trial.
The document said it "appears to be clear" that Renna
deleted the texts and did not disclose their existence when she
testified under oath before lawmakers.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bill Trott)