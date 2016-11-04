(Adds comments from Christie, comments from defense lawyers,
details of trial)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Nov 4 Two former allies of New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie were convicted on Friday for their roles
in the "Bridgegate" lane closure scandal, following a six-week
trial that served to further tarnish the Republican's damaged
reputation.
Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief of staff,
and Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty in
Newark federal court on all counts, the U.S. Attorney's office
in New Jersey said on Twitter.
Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud, conspiracy and
depriving the residents of Fort Lee, New Jersey, of their civil
rights.
Christie, who has repeatedly denied any advance knowledge of
the scheme, is a top adviser for Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump.
"Let me be clear once again, I had no knowledge prior to or
during these lane realignments, and had no role in authorizing
them," Christie said in a statement following the verdict.
"Anything said to the contrary over the past six weeks in
court is simply untrue."
The scandal has dogged Christie, once seen as a rising
political star and a potential presidential nominee before his
campaign for the White House failed this year.
The two officials were accused of shutting down access lanes
at the George Washington Bridge in September 2013 in Fort Lee,
New Jersey, creating a massive days-long traffic jam to punish
the town's mayor, Mark Sokolich, for declining to endorse
Christie's reelection campaign.
The bridge, which connect New Jersey to Manhattan, is one of
the country's busiest.
Lawyers for Kelly and Baroni vowed to appeal.
"This is not over," Michael Critchley, Kelly's lawyer, said
outside the courthouse, with his arm around a weeping Kelly. He
said the judge had erred during jury instructions.
Defense lawyers were furious when U.S. District Judge Susan
Wigenton told jurors during deliberations in response to a
question that they could convict Kelly and Baroni on conspiracy
even if the act itself was not "intentionally punitive toward
Mayor Sokolich."
Wigenton said prosecutors did not have to prove motive, even
though their case had revolved around the political retribution.
"By answering the way you're answering, you're directing a
verdict of guilty," an angry Critchley told Wigenton on Tuesday.
Baroni's lawyer, Michael Baldassare, told reporters on
Friday the case was a "disgrace" and said the conviction would
be overturned.
"I am innocent of these charges," a smiling Baroni said.
Kelly and Baroni's co-conspirator, former Port Authority
official and confessed mastermind David Wildstein, pleaded
guilty and appeared as the government's star witness, detailing
how the three schemed to pay back Sokolich, a Democrat.
But Wildstein also implicated Christie, saying he and Baroni
discussed the lane closures with the governor while they were
ongoing. Christie, Wildstein testified, laughed at the notion
that Sokolich was frustrated by the traffic.
At the time, Christie was eyeing a presidential run, and his
aides believed that securing the backing of Democratic officials
would burnish his national reputation, according to trial
testimony.
Kelly, who took the stand in her defense, testified she had
discussed the lane closures with Christie a month beforehand,
though she said she thought at the time they were part of a
legitimate traffic study.
Legal experts have said it is unlikely Christie would face
any criminal consequences based on the trial testimony.
Kelly and Baroni's lawyers argued that Wildstein had
orchestrated the plot himself and told them he was conducting a
traffic study. Wildstein said on the stand the three of them
knew all along that the study was a bogus cover story.
Prosecutors showed jurors numerous exchanges that Kelly and
Baroni each had with Wildstein, who operated as a liaison
between Baroni at the Port Authority and Kelly in the governor's
office.
Those included Kelly's now-infamous email to Wildstein that
prosecutors said launched the scheme, in which she wrote, "Time
for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)