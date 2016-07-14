(Adds details on case, United statement)
By Mica Rosenberg
NEWARK, N.J., July 14 A close confidant of New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie pleaded guilty on Thursday to his
role in a bribery scheme involving United Airlines, in a case
that emerged from the federal investigation into the
"Bridgegate" scandal.
David Samson, 76, the former chairman of the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey, faces up to two years in prison
under a plea agreement for using his position to pressure United
into operating a flight between Newark, New Jersey, and
Columbia, South Carolina, near where he owned a vacation home.
The plea deal does not require his cooperation with
authorities.
The airline agreed to pay a $2.25 million penalty as part of
a non-prosecution agreement with the government that also
mandates improvements in the company's anti-bribery program.
The case grew out of the probe into the shutdown of lanes on
the George Washington Bridge in September 2013 that caused
massive traffic delays. Two former Christie allies have been
charged with orchestrating that plot as political payback
against a local mayor.
The airline scheme, which was unrelated to the bridge
scandal, nevertheless served as a further embarrassment for
Christie, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential
nomination and has seen his approval ratings tank. Christie's
office declined to comment.
The case also had an impact on United Continental Holdings
Inc, whose chief executive Jeff Smisek and two other
senior executives resigned in September 2015 after an internal
probe into the matter.
"As we move forward, continuing to earn and keep the trust
of our employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities
we serve around the world remains critical to our success,"
Oscar Munoz, who took over as CEO after Smisek's resignation,
said in a statement.
"CHAIRMAN'S FLIGHT"
The flights to Columbia from Newark Liberty International
Airport, which is run by the Port Authority and where United
sought improvements, were more than half-empty on average,
according to U.S. government data. They ended after Samson
resigned in 2014.
"This kind of case shakes public confidence in our
institutions of government when people who are so accomplished,
and who have occupied so many positions of public trust, misuse
their authority to get something for themselves," Paul Fishman,
the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, said in a statement.
In September 2011, Samson and Jamie Fox, a paid lobbyist for
United who was Christie's former state transportation
commissioner, had dinner with several United employees.
At the time, United was the largest carrier at Newark. The
Port Authority's board was considering a proposal to build a
hangar for wide-bodied planes, a project that stood to benefit
United.
Samson and Fox urged United to restore the flight between
Newark and Columbia, which had been canceled in 2009,
prosecutors said. When airline representatives concluded the
flight would lose money, Samson removed the hangar proposal from
the board's agenda.
Following a series of email exchanges, the board took up the
proposal again and approved it in December 2011. United then
reinstated the flight, which Samson called the "Chairman's
Flight," according to prosecutors.
Fox, 61, was charged on Thursday with conspiring to commit
bribery.
Samson's attorney, Michael Chertoff, did not respond to a
request for comment.
The Bridgegate scandal has led to charges against two former
Christie allies: William Baroni, a former Port Authority
official, and Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief
of staff, are scheduled to face trial in September.
David Wildstein, also a former official at the Port
Authority, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating.
(Additional reporting by Jeffery Dastin, Barbara Goldberg and
Joseph Ax; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Tom Brown)