By Stephanie Kelly
| NEW YORK, July 1
in Atlantic City, New Jersey, went on strike early Friday
morning after management and the workers' union failed to reach
agreement on wages and health benefits.
About 1,000 cooks, housekeepers, bellmen and servers walked
off the job at 6 a.m. local time (1000 GMT). Despite its name,
the casino is no longer operated by Donald Trump, the
presumptive Republican presidential nominee.
Unite-Here Local 54, the union representing thousands of
Atlantic City casino workers, reached a tentative settlement on
Thursday with Tropicana, which is owned by billionaire investor
Carl Icahn as is the Trump Taj Mahal. The union also reached a
settlement with Caesars Entertainment, which owns Atlantic
City's Caesars, Harrah's and Bally's.
Negotiations with the Taj Mahal, however, failed to meet a
July 1 strike deadline.
Neither Icahn nor his representatives were immediately
available for comment.
According to a union statement, many workers at the Taj
Mahal have seen an hourly raise of only 80 cents in the last 12
years. Over the same period, the cost of living in Atlantic City
has risen by more than 25 percent. Taj Mahal workers earn an
average of less than $12 per hour.
Bob McDevitt, Unite-Here Local 54 president, held a
conference call with reporters ahead of the strike, saying
casino workers throughout Atlantic City gave up a package of
vacation, holiday pay and overtime rules in 2011 when casinos
were struggling financially.
According to McDevitt, those givebacks cost an average of
$1,300 to $1,500 per employee.
"They want that stuff back," he said.
(Additional reporting by Hilary Russ and Michael Flaherty in
New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)