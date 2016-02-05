NEW YORK Feb 5 Two former officials indicted in
New Jersey's so-called Bridgegate scandal won court approval on
Friday to subpoena a law firm for emails and other documents it
gathered during an investigation commissioned by Governor Chris
Christie, according to media reports.
Christie, who is running for the Republican presidential
nomination, saw his reputation tarnished by the scandal, which
involved the politically motivated closure of several lanes at
the George Washington Bridge in 2013.
Prosecutors say the closures were political payback for a
local New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse Christie's
re-election bid. The stunt caused massive rush-hour traffic
delays for days on the heavily traveled bridge, which connects
northern New Jersey to Manhattan.
The governor has denied any role or knowledge, blaming it on
rogue aides, and he has not been accused of wrongdoing. Christie
is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's crucial
primary election on Tuesday.
Only two people have been criminally charged in the scandal:
Bill Baroni, a former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
executive appointed by Christie, and Bridget Kelly, the
governor's former deputy chief of staff.
U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in Newark said on Friday
that attorneys for Baroni and Kelly could subpoena Gibson Dunn &
Crutcher for what they contend are thousands of pages of
relevant documents, the Record of Bergen County newspaper and
other news outlets reported.
In 2014, at Christie's request, Gibson Dunn undertook a
taxpayer-funded investigative report that eventually found the
governor had no knowledge of the scheme. Critics of Christie
dismissed the report as biased.
The lead author, former federal prosecutor Randy Mastro, did
not respond to a request for comment on Friday. Lawyers for
Baroni and Kelly did not respond to requests for comment.
Prosecutors have accused Baroni and Kelly of orchestrating
the lane closures. David Wildstein, who like Baroni was a
Christie appointee to the Port Authority, has pleaded guilty to
taking part in the closures and agreed to cooperate with the
U.S. Attorney's office in Newark against Baroni and Kelly.
Baroni and Kelly are scheduled to face trial on May 16.
