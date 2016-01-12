(Adds Democratic response)
By Hilary Russ
TRENTON, N.J. Jan 12 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, proposed
more drug addiction treatment and praised bi-partisanship in a
State of the State speech that focused on his credentials as a
compassionate conservative.
Christie, whose presidential campaign is gearing up for the
New Hampshire primary election Feb.9, said on Tuesday he is a
"real leader" who has achieved bi-partisan successes, unlike
President Barack Obama.
Obama will deliver his final State of the Union address on
Tuesday evening. Obama said earlier Tuesday that not being able
to unify Washington's political divisions was a "regret."
Obama's speech will be "a fantasy wish list by a President
who has failed us," Christie said in his address to New Jersey's
Democrat-led legislature.
Christie ranks fifth among Republican contenders in New
Hampshire, according to a Monmouth University Poll on Monday.
Despite thanking Democrats who worked across the aisle and
saying his own tenure had been a "victory for a different kind
of politics," Christie lashed out against a Democratic push to
require the state to make its public pension contributions.
Christie also denounced public sector unions as selfish.
Christie's speech highlighted his economic stewardship and
harkened back over his tenure, noting that when he took office
in January 2010, "New Jersey was broke, economically depressed
and failing."
Six years later, "the state of New Jersey is strong and
growing stronger every day," he said.
In addition to noting the state's lower unemployment and
roughly 224,000 private jobs created - which do not reflect the
fuller picture of the state's tepid economic recovery - Christie
proposed new measures to combat drug addiction.
He wants to turn a shuttered state prison into a drug abuse
treatment facility for inmates and proposed spending an
additional $100 million on mental health and substance abuse
services.
The proposals are part of Christie's focus on compassionate
conservatism which stresses concepts like giving people a second
chance.
The governor faced criticism, however, from several dozen
protesters outside the State House.
"Isn't it a shame that this man is running for president?"
yelled Raymond Greaves, chairman of the New Jersey Amalgamated
Transit Union State Council.
Greaves said New Jersey's roads and bridges are crumbling,
despite fare toll and fare increases. The state's transportation
trust fund for new projects is nearly insolvent.
Democrats said not funding pension obligations would be
disastrous for the state's economy.
Christie had "bragged about" previous bi-partisan pension
reform that mandated contributions, only to back out later,
Senate President Steve Sweeney said. "I'm really disappointed."
