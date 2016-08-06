Dozens of concertgoers suffered minor injuries on Friday night when a railing collapsed during a hip hop concert featuring Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa in west New Jersey, local media reported.

About 30 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries when they fell and were crushed after a railing collapsed near the stage at about 10 p.m. local time in the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The newspaper reported that the railing separated the pavilion's lawn from inside seating and collapsed when concertgoers leaned on it.

An eyewitness told the paper that about 50 people fell about 10 feet (3 meters) onto concrete.

