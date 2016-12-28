NEW YORK Dec 28 The U.S. Coast Guard has called
off a search for a woman who went missing from the Queen Mary 2
cruise ship off the coast of New Jersey over the Christmas
holiday weekend, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The 74-year-old passenger was reported missing in the early
hours of Friday about 100 nautical miles (185 km) southeast of
Atlantic City, said Petty Officer David Micallef.
It was not immediately clear how the woman disappeared from
the Caribbean-bound ship, which is operated by Cunard Cruise
Line, a unit of Carnival Corp.
The woman was presumed overboard, Cunard said in a statement
to local media. "Cunard's care team is offering every support to
the family," the statement said. A spokeswoman could not
immediately be reached.
The Coast Guard launched a search from Elizabeth City, North
Carolina, with a C-130 plane and an HH-60 Jayhawk helicopter,
and covered hundreds of nautical square miles, but called it off
at darkness on Friday, Micallef said.
The ship helped in the search, returning to the position
where the woman was reported missing, he said. It had left New
York City hours before she disappeared, and resumed its course
for St. Maarten, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
