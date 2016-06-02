(Adds poll results, comment on potential time frame)
By Hilary Russ
June 2 New Jersey's gambling hub Atlantic City,
which has steadily lost players to nearby states, could end up
with four fewer casinos if proposals to expand the business
beyond the city's borders become a reality, Fitch Ratings said
on Thursday.
A dozen casinos used to operate in Atlantic City, which once
had a monopoly on East Coast gambling. But competition increased
as neighboring states legalized gambling, and four of the city's
12 casinos closed in 2014 and remain shut.
The city now faces the prospect of losing up to half of its
eight remaining casinos, according to Fitch, if voters decide in
November to approve two more casinos in the northern part of the
state.
Those casinos, which would be closer to New York City
gamblers, would hit the coastal resort town hard, local
officials say. Lower casino takings have already eroded the
municipal property tax base and revenues.
Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts Casino and Golden Nugget are most
susceptible to "cannibalization" from casinos in northern New
Jersey. A roughly 25 percent decline in Atlantic City's gross
gaming revenue could wipe out operating income for the Golden
Nugget, the most profitable of the three, Fitch said.
Bally's Atlantic City, owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp
, could also face "an uncertain future" because Caesars
closed a separate casino, the Showboat, in 2014 even though the
property was still marginally profitable, Fitch said.
Expanded gambling is still not certain. Registered voters
are split evenly, with 48 percent saying they would approve the
measure and 48 percent saying they would not, a Monmouth
University Poll showed on Thursday.
Even if the referendum passes, it would be at least four
years until a North Jersey casino could open because of the
years needed to pass regulations, take bids and complete
construction, Fitch said.
For example, two new Massachusetts casinos are expected to
open nearly eight years after the state legalized them in 2011,
in part because of legal or construction delays, Fitch noted.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Richard Chang)