June 2 New Jersey's gambling hub Atlantic City, which has steadily lost players to nearby states, could end up with four fewer casinos if proposals to expand the business beyond the city's borders become a reality, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

A dozen casinos used to operate in Atlantic City, which once had a monopoly on East Coast gambling. But competition increased as neighboring states legalized gambling, and four of the city's 12 casinos closed in 2014 and remain shut.

The city now faces the prospect of losing up to half of its eight remaining casinos, according to Fitch, if voters decide in November to approve two more casinos in the northern part of the state.

Those casinos, which would be closer to New York City gamblers, would hit the coastal resort town hard, local officials say. Lower casino takings have already eroded the municipal property tax base and revenues.

Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts Casino and Golden Nugget are most susceptible to "cannibalization" from casinos in northern New Jersey. A roughly 25 percent decline in Atlantic City's gross gaming revenue could wipe out operating income for the Golden Nugget, the most profitable of the three, Fitch said.

Bally's Atlantic City, owned by Caesars Entertainment Corp , could also face "an uncertain future" because Caesars closed a separate casino, the Showboat, in 2014 even though the property was still marginally profitable, Fitch said.

Expanded gambling is still not certain. Registered voters are split evenly, with 48 percent saying they would approve the measure and 48 percent saying they would not, a Monmouth University Poll showed on Thursday.

Even if the referendum passes, it would be at least four years until a North Jersey casino could open because of the years needed to pass regulations, take bids and complete construction, Fitch said.

For example, two new Massachusetts casinos are expected to open nearly eight years after the state legalized them in 2011, in part because of legal or construction delays, Fitch noted.

