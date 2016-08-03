BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Aug 3 New Jersey's state pension fund on Wednesday voted to cut its allocation to hedge funds in half amid pressure from unions following similar moves in New York and California.
The New Jersey Investment Council unanimously voted to reduce its exposure to hedge funds to 6 percent from 12.5 percent, the state and a union official said.
The state has roughly $9 billion invested in hedge funds. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project