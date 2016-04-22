April 22 A New Jersey school board member
resigned on Friday after drawing fire for anti-Muslim Facebook
posts, including one saying, "America needs to get rid of
people like you," the school district said.
Elmwood Park Board of Education member Gladys Gryskiewicz
had come under pressure to resign after attention was drawn to
the posts on her personal Facebook account.
The agenda for the board's Tuesday meeting includes Schools
Superintendent Anthony Grieco's recommendation that the panel
accept Gryskiewicz's resignation, effective immediately.
Gryskiewicz this year had urged Muslims to "stay in your
desserts and follow your religion in your own countries,"
the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic
Relations, or CAIR, said in a statement.
She also wrote, "Go back to your own country; America needs
to get rid of people like you," CAIR said.
The Record newspaper said Gryskiewicz had cited concerns
about her family's safety in quitting the board in Elmwood Park,
a township about 10 miles (16 km) west of New York.
Gryskiewicz was elected in November and sworn into office in
January. The Facebook page has been taken down.
Grieco had called the statements "hurtful and offensive" and
said they had disrupted the school day.
CAIR said a high school student called attention to the
posts at a board meeting last month.
Humza Yousuf, 17, said Gryskiewicz's comments offended him.
Yousuk is Muslim and his parents are Pakistani immigrants. He is
student body president at Elmwood Park Memorial High School.
Principal David Warner demanded Gryskiewicz's resignation.
The call was echoed by students, CAIR, several school board
members, teachers union officials, state legislators and others.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by
Berard Orr)