April 22 A New Jersey school board member
resigned on Friday after drawing fire for anti-Muslim Facebook
posts, including one saying, "America needs to get rid of
people like you," the board president said.
Elmwood Park Board of Education member Gladys Gryskiewicz
had come under pressure to step down after attention was drawn
to the posts on her personal Facebook account.
Board President Jeanne Freitag confirmed the resignation,
which was reported by New Jersey's Record newspaper on Friday.
"There will be a resolution at Tuesday's meeting," she said
in an email. The resolution calls for the board to accept
Gryskiewicz's resignation effective immediately, according to
the meeting's online agenda.
Gryskiewicz this year had urged Muslims to "stay in your
desserts and follow your religion in your own countries,"
the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic
Relations, or CAIR, said in a statement.
She also wrote, "Go back to your own country; America needs
to get rid of people like you," CAIR said.
The Record said Gryskiewicz had cited concerns about her
family's safety in quitting the board in Elmwood Park, a
township about 10 miles (16 km) west of New York.
Gryskiewicz was elected in November and sworn into office in
January. The Facebook page has been taken down.
Schools Superintendent Anthony Grieco had called the
statements "hurtful and offensive" and said they had disrupted
the school day.
CAIR said a high school student called attention to the
posts at a board meeting last month.
Humza Yousuf, 17, said Gryskiewicz's comments offended him.
Yousuf is Muslim and his parents are Pakistani immigrants. He is
student body president at Elmwood Park Memorial High School.
Principal David Warner demanded Gryskiewicz's resignation.
The call was echoed by students, CAIR, several school board
members, teachers union officials and state legislators.
