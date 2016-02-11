(Adds details of report, poll results, background of proposal,
pension information)
By Hilary Russ
Feb 11 New Jersey would need at least $2.8
billion of new taxes by 2022 to make the state's full share of
contributions into its public pension system under a proposed
constitutional amendment, according to a report by a
gubernatorial panel.
The potential tax hit in an already high-tax state could be
even greater, because the estimate is based on conservative
assumptions including annual revenue growth of just 3.34
percent, according to New Jersey's pension and health benefit
study group, appointed by Governor Chris Christie. The study was
released on Thursday.
The $2.8 billion estimate could also be too low because it
assumes the implementation of a millionaire's tax, which
Christie has repeatedly vetoed. It also assumes that pension
assets will meet their 7.9 percent investment targets.
Returns have tumbled, however, with public pension funds
nationwide earning a median 0.36 percent over one year, the
Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service reported last week.
Christie created the commission in August 2014 to recommend
ways the state could reduce ballooning pension and benefit
costs.
Multiple administrations have shortchanged the public
employees' retirement system, contributing to its poor financial
status - it is just 44 percent funded and has unfunded
liabilities of $83 billion, according to new governmental
accounting standards.
Democratic lawmakers, who lead both houses of state
legislature, are urging the state to make full payments annually
into the system.
They have pushed for a November ballot measure to put the
question before voters. If approved, it would make full state
contributions, paid on a quarterly basis, a constitutional
requirement.
The potential for higher taxes could doom the funding
measure, a January poll by Fairleigh Dickinson University found.
The results showed 59 percent of adults support the measure, but
almost half would change their minds if more taxes are proposed.
The full state contribution for 2017 is nearly $4.6 billion,
the report said, citing legislative research. Pensions are also
funded by employee contributions and investment returns on
assets.
Christie and others have railed against the constitutional
amendment, saying pension funding would jump the line and get
paid before nearly everything else, forcing cuts to education,
public safety and other essential services.
A spokesman for Senate Democrats could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Thursday's report also reiterated the commission's
recommendation that the state cut health benefit costs in half,
then put the estimated $2.2 billion of savings into the pension
system instead.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases
and Matthew Lewis)