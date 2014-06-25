(New throughout, adds details and comments)
By Hilary Russ
TRENTON, N.J. June 25 A New Jersey judge on
Wednesday refused to force Governor Chris Christie to restore
almost a billion dollars in funds that he cut from the state's
2014 pension contribution.
The state's fiscal crisis trumped public workers'
contractual rights, granted under the state's 2011 pension
reform law, to the full contribution, according to Judge Mary
Jacobson's ruling.
Public sector unions sued the Christie administration after
he slashed $904 million from this year's pension contribution
and directed the legislature to cut $1.57 billion from next
year's budget, too.
Because the legislature is still crafting the budget for
next fiscal year, which begins in just five days on July 1, the
judge declined to rule on any of the legal challenges regarding
the fiscal 2015 contributions.
Christopher Burgos, president of the State Troopers
Fraternal Organization of New Jersey, said troopers and other
plaintiffs would likely appeal. Though the judge did not grant
the unions' request for a preliminary injunction, the lawsuits
themselves remain alive.
The case tests a component of New Jersey's pension reforms
that gives public pension participants the contractual right to
sue if the state doesn't meet its funding obligation.
"A contractual right exists and deserves constitutional
protection," Steven P. Weissman, an attorney for some of the
unions, told the judge.
For years, some U.S. states, in particular New Jersey,
failed to put enough money into their retirement systems.
Nationwide, there is an estimated $1 trillion gap in public
pension funds.
New Jersey's Democratic legislative leaders worked with
Christie, a possible 2016 Republican presidential candidate, to
craft the 2011 pension reform. It mandated annual increases in
the state's pension contribution to make up for years of
skimping, with a target for reaching the full actuarially
required contribution of $4.8 billion in fiscal 2018.
The state had been on track to meet the new requirements
even as revenue projections proved to be overly optimistic for
three years. But the challenge became more acute this year after
April personal income tax collections fell far short of the
mark. Christie's administration had to lower expected revenues
by $2.75 billion through fiscal 2015.
"My sense is that there's a real fiscal emergency, and they
invoked emergency powers," Jacobson said from the bench.
While she did not grant the unions' request for immediate
relief, Jacobson did say they had a valid cause of action.
"It's not just the money. It's the lives of these hundreds
of thousands of public employees who are depending on the funds
for pension allowances when they retire," she said.
"There seems to be an immediate impact on the fiscal health
of the fund if the payments are not made."
Democrats want tax hikes on the wealthy to pay for pension
contributions next year, a measure Christie has said he would
not support.
"I am pleased the court recognized the necessity and urgency
of this decision so that we can provide key funding for our
schools, our colleges, our hospitals and other essential
services," Christie said in a statement.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by David Gregorio)