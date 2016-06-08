June 8 The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected
to decide on Thursday whether the state's 2011 public pension
reform improperly froze retirees' cost-of-living increases in a
case that could cost the state billions of dollars in new
liabilities.
Governor Chris Christie's administration suspended the
so-called COLA payments, which are tied to inflation, in 2011 as
part of bi-partisan reforms aimed at curtailing the ballooning
cost of public pensions.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chris Reese)