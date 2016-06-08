(Adds concerns from municipal bond investors; pension
By Hilary Russ
June 8 The New Jersey Supreme Court is expected
to decide on Thursday whether the state's 2011 public pension
reform improperly froze retirees' cost-of-living increases, a
ruling that could cost the state billions of dollars.
Governor Chris Christie's administration suspended the
so-called COLA payments, which are tied to inflation, as part of
bi-partisan reforms aimed at curtailing the ballooning cost of
public pensions.
Retired prosecutors challenged the provision, saying they
have a contractual right to the adjustments, just as they do to
their base pension payments.
If the retirees prevail, New Jersey's already underfunded
pension system could be hit with another $17.5 billion of
liabilities, according to The Record, a Bergen County newspaper,
which cited a court filing.
New Jersey's roughly $83 billion pension system is as poorly
funded as it has ever been. The state's aggregate funded ratio
for all plans is 48.6 percent.
When including local government contributions, the overall
system appears somewhat better funded at 59.5 percent, which is
still far below the baseline 80 percent level considered
healthy.
The court is expected to release its decision in the case,
called Berg v. Christie, on Thursday, according to the court
system's website.
Wall Street credit rating agencies rank New Jersey the
second-worst U.S. state, behind only Illinois, in part because
of its pension problems.
Some holders of New Jersey's roughly $37 billion of
outstanding bonds are concerned about the impact the case could
have on the state's fiscal condition.
For example, in April a Morgan Stanley wealth management
director emailed Charles Ouslander, the retired prosecutor who
petitioned the Supreme Court, to ask him about possible outcomes
on behalf of the firm's retail clients who own New Jersey bonds,
according to the email seen by Reuters.
Spreads on New Jersey 10-year bonds, which measure how much
extra yield investors demand for riskier bonds, are a full
percentage point higher than general top-rated municipal bonds,
according to Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters unit.
Another pressure on state finances could come from a ballot
question Democrats hope to put before voters in November.
The constitutional amendment would require the state to
fully fund its annual contributions to the retirement system,
something it has not done since before Christie's tenure.
The state would need at least $2.8 billion of new taxes by
2022 to pay for the measure, according to a panel convened by
Christie.
