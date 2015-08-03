Aug 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its
rating on Atlantic City, New Jersey's general obligation debt
three notches to 'B' from 'BB', citing continued uncertainty
regarding the long-term fiscal stability and recovery of the
city.
The rating reflected S&P's view that the city is more
vulnerable to nonpayment since its last review, S&P analyst
Timothy Little said, adding that three months had passed without
additional clarity on how Atlantic City would propose to resolve
its long-term financial challenges.
The ratings agency kept the city's GO debt on CreditWatch
with negative implications, where it was placed on Jan. 27.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)