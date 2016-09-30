Sept 30 Thousands who rely on the Hoboken
terminal in New Jersey may face longer than usual commutes and
heavy crowds on Friday as investigators try to determine why a
commuter train crashed into the station, killing a woman and
injuring more than 100 people.
NJ Transit train service in and out of the Hoboken terminal,
one of the busiest transit hubs in the New York City area, will
be suspended on Friday, a day after a train plowed through the
station and crashed during the morning rush hour.
NJ Transit commuters should expect to use buses and other
forms of transportation on Friday and plan for extra travel time
and heavy crowds, the agency said in a statement.
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board officials on
Friday will continue their investigation at the wreckage. They
expect the investigation to take seven to 10 days, NTSB vice
chairman Bella Dinh-Zarr said.
Investigators were to retrieve the event recorder, which
tracks speed, braking and other data, from the rear of the train
on Thursday night, Dinh-Zarr said during a news conference.
Train #1614, originating from Spring Valley, New York, was
at the end of its hour-long journey when it hit the Hoboken
terminal building at about 08:45 a.m. (1245 GMT) on Thursday.
The collision toppled support columns and created chaos as
witnesses described terrifying scenes of damage.
The crash killed a 34-year-old Hoboken woman, the New Jersey
medical examiner's office said. The crash also injured 114
people, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie told CNN.
The train's engineer, or driver, was injured and taken to
hospital. He was later released, officials said, without
providing details.
Media identified the engineer as Thomas Gallagher, citing
unnamed sources, and said he was cooperating with investigators.
In May 2011, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
train crashed at Hoboken station, injuring more than 30 people.
An investigation by the NTSB determined excessive speed was the
main cause of the accident.
An NTSB official said the agency would look at similarities
between that crash and Thursday's.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday it was
obvious the train came into the station too fast, but it was
unclear why. The cause could be human error or technical
failure, Cuomo said. He added that it was too early to say
whether an anti-collision system known as positive train control
(PTC) could have prevented the crash.
PTC is designed to halt a train if the driver misses a stop
signal and advocates cite it for helping to combat human error.
