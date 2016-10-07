WASHINGTON Oct 7 A New Jersey train station
closed since a commuter train crashed killing one person and
injuring more than 100 will reopen Monday and resume some
service, a transit agency said Friday.
NJ Transit said in a Twitter posting the Hoboken terminal
will reopen Monday after being closed since the Sept. 29 crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the
commuter train accelerated to twice the speed limit and the
engineer applied the brakes less than a second before the train
crashed into the station's bumping post.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)