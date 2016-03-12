NEW YORK, March 11 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie confirmed on Friday that NJ Transit had reached a
tentative contract agreement with a coalition of rail unions,
but he declined to disclose the terms until labor leaders could
discuss the details with the rank and file.
Christie, who was criticized for his long absences from the
state during his failed bid for the Republican presidential
nomination, said he had worked directly with all parties in the
negotiations to expedite the settlement.
"I never felt we were in danger of a strike or a lockout,"
he told a news conference. "Neither side was spoiling for a
fight."
The deal averts a strike that would have created havoc for
commuters traveling from suburban New Jersey to New York City
during the Monday morning rush.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler)